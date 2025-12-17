Sebi's Investment Disclosure Dilemma: Privacy vs. Transparency
The capital markets regulator Sebi is critically analyzing a high-level panel's recommendations on revealing conflicts of interest. Concerns include public investment disclosures and privacy issues, particularly around investments by officials' spouses. Sebi plans further discussions to reconcile differing opinions and address employee and media comments on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is tackling a complex situation involving recommendations from a high-level committee focused on disclosing conflicts of interest.
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has expressed hesitations about publicizing investments and highlighted privacy concerns, especially regarding investment activities involving officials' spouses.
Further deliberations are expected at Sebi's next meeting, as the agency seeks to balance transparency and privacy, considering media and employee feedback on this sensitive issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebi
- investment
- disclosure
- conflicts
- privacy
- capital markets
- transparency
- committee
- regulator
- media
ALSO READ
Sebi Greenlights Major Reforms for Market Clarity and Transparency
SEBI Revamps Mutual Fund Regulations for Enhanced Transparency
FCC's Influence Under Scrutiny: A Call for Transparency
Aadhaar Data Security: Unbreachable Fortress Ensures Citizen Privacy
Digital Passports: A New Era in European Fashion Transparency