Sebi's Investment Disclosure Dilemma: Privacy vs. Transparency

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is tackling a complex situation involving recommendations from a high-level committee focused on disclosing conflicts of interest.

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has expressed hesitations about publicizing investments and highlighted privacy concerns, especially regarding investment activities involving officials' spouses.

Further deliberations are expected at Sebi's next meeting, as the agency seeks to balance transparency and privacy, considering media and employee feedback on this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)