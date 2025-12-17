Left Menu

Sebi's Investment Disclosure Dilemma: Privacy vs. Transparency

The capital markets regulator Sebi is critically analyzing a high-level panel's recommendations on revealing conflicts of interest. Concerns include public investment disclosures and privacy issues, particularly around investments by officials' spouses. Sebi plans further discussions to reconcile differing opinions and address employee and media comments on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is tackling a complex situation involving recommendations from a high-level committee focused on disclosing conflicts of interest.

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has expressed hesitations about publicizing investments and highlighted privacy concerns, especially regarding investment activities involving officials' spouses.

Further deliberations are expected at Sebi's next meeting, as the agency seeks to balance transparency and privacy, considering media and employee feedback on this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

