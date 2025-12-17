Forging Strong Partnerships for Sustainable Coal Future

In a bid to achieve self-reliance in coal production, Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has called upon the private sector and state governments to join forces with the central government. The initiative aims to significantly curtail coal imports while addressing the increasing energy demands from key industrial sectors such as power, steel, and cement.

Speaking at the launch of the India Chapter of FutureCoal, a global alliance for sustainable coal, Minister Reddy emphasized the coal sector's pivotal role in India's growth trajectory. The discussion focused on sustainability and the transition to cleaner energy alternatives.

Among the transformative changes outlined were investments in coal gasification and enhancing first-mile connectivity to facilitate fully mechanized mining operations. These initiatives have already led to the auction of 136 commercial coal blocks, reduced wagon loading times, and the creation of over 400,000 job opportunities.

