Haryana Winter Session: Heated Debates and No-Confidence Motion Loom

As the winter session of the Haryana Assembly commences, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expresses readiness for comprehensive discussions despite opposition criticisms. The Congress plans to challenge the BJP government's legitimacy through a no-confidence motion, citing electoral misconduct and pressing state issues.

Haryana Winter Session: Heated Debates and No-Confidence Motion Loom
The winter session of the Haryana Assembly kicked off with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserting the government's preparedness to engage in discussions on all pertinent issues. Saini criticized the opposition for walking out during debates, highlighting a need for constructive participation.

Amidst these developments, the Congress party has announced plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the BJP government. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP of electoral malpractices, claiming that the government secured its position through vote manipulation and illicit tactics.

The Congress intends to spotlight critical issues during the session, including rising pollution, alleged corruption in the paddy procurement process, the MGNREGA employment scheme, drug abuse, and inadequacies in education and health sectors.

