U.S. Poised for New Sanctions on Russia's Energy Sector
The U.S. is preparing additional sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector, aiming to pressure Moscow over the Ukraine conflict. These potential sanctions, not yet decided by President Trump, may involve targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers. Discussions are ongoing with European ambassadors on the sanctions' implications.
The United States is gearing up to impose further sanctions on Russia's energy sector amidst ongoing tensions regarding Ukraine, according to Bloomberg News. The move aims to exert pressure on Moscow, should it decline a peace deal with Ukraine.
A White House representative conveyed to Reuters that President Donald Trump has not made any new decisions on sanctions against Russia. 'Agencies are tasked with preparing options for presidential execution,' the official mentioned.
The report by Bloomberg suggested that possible initiatives might include targeting Russia's shadow fleet of tankers that transport exported oil, alongside traders involved in such transactions. These measures could be announced as soon as this week, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent briefing European ambassadors earlier on the details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
