Left Menu

U.S. Poised for New Sanctions on Russia's Energy Sector

The U.S. is preparing additional sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector, aiming to pressure Moscow over the Ukraine conflict. These potential sanctions, not yet decided by President Trump, may involve targeting Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers. Discussions are ongoing with European ambassadors on the sanctions' implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:54 IST
U.S. Poised for New Sanctions on Russia's Energy Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is gearing up to impose further sanctions on Russia's energy sector amidst ongoing tensions regarding Ukraine, according to Bloomberg News. The move aims to exert pressure on Moscow, should it decline a peace deal with Ukraine.

A White House representative conveyed to Reuters that President Donald Trump has not made any new decisions on sanctions against Russia. 'Agencies are tasked with preparing options for presidential execution,' the official mentioned.

The report by Bloomberg suggested that possible initiatives might include targeting Russia's shadow fleet of tankers that transport exported oil, alongside traders involved in such transactions. These measures could be announced as soon as this week, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent briefing European ambassadors earlier on the details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025