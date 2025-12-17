J&K Police Strike Major Blow Against Drug Networks in Ganderbal

In a decisive strike against organized drug trafficking, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ganderbal have launched an operation targeting the procurement and distribution of high-value narcotics such as cocaine and heroin. This significant operation represents a major setback to drug networks operating in the region, according to an official release.

During a recent series of operations on December 8, Ganderbal Police apprehended Mohd Irfan Bhat, a suspected drug peddler. An FIR, under the provisions of the NDPS Act, was registered, and a thorough investigation was launched. Given the gravity of the situation and the accused's networks, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal formed a special investigation team, led by Addl. SP Ganderbal Owaise Loun, tasked with unraveling the intricate web of suppliers involved in trafficking such substances. Investigating Officer SI Gulzar Hussain has been diligently working to expose the dangerous drug nexus.

Executing court-obtained search warrants, police conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations, including Sumbal, Shadipora, and Zakura. These raids culminated in the detention of another notorious drug peddler, Maqsood Hussain Khan, alongside Abdul Majeed Khan. Searches at their rented accommodation in Gooripora, Sanat Nagar on December 16/17 led to the recovery of approximately one kilogram of cocaine-like substance, valued at over Rs.10 crore in the international black market. Additionally, police seized a vehicle, cell phones, and electronic gadgets. The comprehensive investigation continues, aiming to map the entire supply chain and uncover possible international linkages. More arrests and seizures are expected imminently.

