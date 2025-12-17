Goa Court Grants Police Custody of Luthra Brothers Over Fatal Nightclub Fire

A Goa court on Wednesday sanctioned a 5-day police custody for Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where 25 people perished in a fire on December 6. Captured at Delhi airport after being deported from Thailand, the accused faced the Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Goa.

The Luthra brothers had arrived in Delhi on a 48-hour transit remand granted by a Delhi court. This followed their arrest by Goa Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, post their flight from Thailand. Advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing a victim's family, indicated further proceedings will ensue post-remand.

The December nightclub fire, which sparked criminal investigations over alleged safety neglect, led Goa Police to argue in favor of the custodial interrogation of the brothers, essential for further inquiries into whether safety equipment was in place during a fireworks event. Deliberation on pending evidence recovery, including key documents, was highlighted.

