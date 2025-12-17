Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Stripped of Portfolios Following Conviction

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate was stripped of his portfolios following a conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. Kokate, an NCP MLA, received a two-year sentence, leading Governor Acharya Devvrat to reassign his ministries to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Kokate is now a minister without portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:54 IST
Maharashtra Minister Stripped of Portfolios Following Conviction
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate has lost his portfolios after being convicted in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. The state governor reassigned Kokate's ministries to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Nashik court sentenced Kokate, an NCP MLA, to two years in prison. Following the verdict, Governor Acharya Devvrat endorsed the reassignment of Kokate's responsibilities to Pawar, leaving Kokate without a portfolio.

Kokate, recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to health issues, was initially assigned the agriculture portfolio but later shifted to Sports after controversial incidents. The case continues to attract public and political attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025