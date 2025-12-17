Maharashtra Minister Stripped of Portfolios Following Conviction
Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate was stripped of his portfolios following a conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. Kokate, an NCP MLA, received a two-year sentence, leading Governor Acharya Devvrat to reassign his ministries to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Kokate is now a minister without portfolio.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate has lost his portfolios after being convicted in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. The state governor reassigned Kokate's ministries to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The Nashik court sentenced Kokate, an NCP MLA, to two years in prison. Following the verdict, Governor Acharya Devvrat endorsed the reassignment of Kokate's responsibilities to Pawar, leaving Kokate without a portfolio.
Kokate, recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to health issues, was initially assigned the agriculture portfolio but later shifted to Sports after controversial incidents. The case continues to attract public and political attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat reassigns ministries held by convicted NCP cabinet member Manikrao Kokate to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra Minister Faces Arrest: Unraveling the 1995 Forgery Case
Delhi Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Forgery Case
Nashik Court Upholds Two-Year Jail Term for Maharashtra Minister in Forgery Case
Maharashtra Minister Challenges Conviction, Faces Jail Term in Forgery Case