Maharashtra Minister Stripped of Portfolios Following Conviction

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate has lost his portfolios after being convicted in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. The state governor reassigned Kokate's ministries to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Nashik court sentenced Kokate, an NCP MLA, to two years in prison. Following the verdict, Governor Acharya Devvrat endorsed the reassignment of Kokate's responsibilities to Pawar, leaving Kokate without a portfolio.

Kokate, recently admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to health issues, was initially assigned the agriculture portfolio but later shifted to Sports after controversial incidents. The case continues to attract public and political attention.

