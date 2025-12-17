Messi Mayhem: The Cost of Ignoring Homegrown Talent
Indian football captain Sandesh Jhingan raises concerns over funding priorities following Lionel Messi's extravagant tour across India. Despite packed stadiums and public enthusiasm, Jhingan laments the neglect of domestic football, drawing attention to the sport's stagnation and urging investment in homegrown talent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a stark commentary on India's football priorities, national team captain Sandesh Jhingan has questioned the logic of extravagant spending on international superstar Lionel Messi's recent tour.
The high-profile visit, which spanned several key Indian cities, drew enormous crowds but highlighted the neglect of the domestic football scene.
Expressing concerns in a candid social media post, Jhingan lamented the lack of investment in nurturing local talent, contrasting this with the enthusiastic public turnout for Messi's tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)