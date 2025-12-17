Messi Mayhem: The Cost of Ignoring Homegrown Talent

In a stark commentary on India's football priorities, national team captain Sandesh Jhingan has questioned the logic of extravagant spending on international superstar Lionel Messi's recent tour.

The high-profile visit, which spanned several key Indian cities, drew enormous crowds but highlighted the neglect of the domestic football scene.

Expressing concerns in a candid social media post, Jhingan lamented the lack of investment in nurturing local talent, contrasting this with the enthusiastic public turnout for Messi's tour.

