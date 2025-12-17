Alia Bhatt Shines at ITA Awards Amid 'Alpha' Film Buzz

Actor Alia Bhatt captivated audiences with her stunning appearance at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday. Known for her impeccable style, the 'Jigra' actor donned a sophisticated zari-bordered lehenga, paired with minimalist makeup and loose hair, leaving a lasting impression.

The star-studded event featured appearances by industry celebrities including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Pranali Rathod, veteran actor Anang Desai, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Roy, and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. Alia's recent acclaim at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she was honored with the Golden Globe Horizon Award, further cements her position in global cinema.

Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne celebrated Alia's achievement on Instagram, praising her as an exceptional talent whose influence transcends borders. Alia, alongside Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, was recognized for her significant contributions to film and television. At the festival, Alia hinted at her upcoming film 'Alpha', a groundbreaking female-led action narrative expected to redefine the genre in India. Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Alpha' is slated for release on April 17, 2026.

