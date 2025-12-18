Left Menu

Mystery of Nehru's Papers Unfolds Amid Sonia Gandhi's Custody

The Ministry of Culture clarified that Jawaharlal Nehru's private papers are not missing from the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) as they are with Sonia Gandhi. Historian Rizwan Kadri hopes for their return to facilitate research. The situation sparked controversy between the Congress and BJP, demanding transparent access.

18-12-2025
Rizwan Kadri, historian & author, and one of the members of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, the Ministry of Culture has confirmed that Jawaharlal Nehru's private papers are not missing from the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) as previously speculated. The documents are known to be in the possession of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Historian and author Rizwan Kadri, a member of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, expressed optimism about retrieving the collection, crucial for researchers. He detailed his attempts to access the documents, revealing that Sonia Gandhi took these papers under her custody, an issue now brought into public discourse.

The matter ignited a political controversy as Congress demanded an apology from the BJP for accusing Sonia Gandhi of withholding Nehru's letters. Despite the Ministry's clarification, the papers remain an essential part of India's documentary heritage, reinforcing the call for their return to ensure public and scholarly access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

