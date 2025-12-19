Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Revamping Federal Marijuana Regulations

President Trump has signed an order to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, potentially reshaping the industry and easing criminal penalties. The move could increase research funding and change federal marijuana policy after decades. Stocks of cannabis companies have reportedly seen a rise following the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an order recommending the easing of federal marijuana regulations, signaling a significant departure from decades of stringent drug policy. The order instructs the reclassification of marijuana alongside certain painkillers, moving it to a Schedule III drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act. This change could substantially alter the cannabis industry, opening pathways for research funding and investment.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is expected to review the recommendation, with the primary aim being to enhance medical research on marijuana and its potential health benefits. Though the reclassification could be a watershed moment for marijuana policy, it remains illegal federally, adhering to a complex array of local laws. Despite the challenges, the possible reclassification has led to an upsurge in cannabis-related stocks, indicating market optimism.

This development reflects a broader trend over the past 30 years, favoring the decriminalization and medicinal use of marijuana. As political lines blur on the issue, former President Joe Biden also moved towards reclassification during his tenure. President Trump's latest directive could further solidify cannabis's position as a medically viable substance, attracting institutional acceptance worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

