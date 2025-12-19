Trump's Bold Move: Revamping Federal Marijuana Regulations

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an order recommending the easing of federal marijuana regulations, signaling a significant departure from decades of stringent drug policy. The order instructs the reclassification of marijuana alongside certain painkillers, moving it to a Schedule III drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act. This change could substantially alter the cannabis industry, opening pathways for research funding and investment.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is expected to review the recommendation, with the primary aim being to enhance medical research on marijuana and its potential health benefits. Though the reclassification could be a watershed moment for marijuana policy, it remains illegal federally, adhering to a complex array of local laws. Despite the challenges, the possible reclassification has led to an upsurge in cannabis-related stocks, indicating market optimism.

This development reflects a broader trend over the past 30 years, favoring the decriminalization and medicinal use of marijuana. As political lines blur on the issue, former President Joe Biden also moved towards reclassification during his tenure. President Trump's latest directive could further solidify cannabis's position as a medically viable substance, attracting institutional acceptance worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)