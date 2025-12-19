Left Menu

Tragic Passing of Activist Sharif Hadi Sparks Nationwide Unrest

Sharif Osman Hadi, leader of the July Uprising, died in Singapore after being shot. His death sparked nationwide mourning and protests, urging swift justice. A state mourning was declared, and security measures were heightened amid increasing tensions and political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:39 IST
Tragic Passing of Activist Sharif Hadi Sparks Nationwide Unrest
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in the July Uprising and spokesperson for Inqilab Manch, has passed away after being shot by unidentified assailants last week. The activist succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

Following his death, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus promised swift justice and declared a one-day state of mourning. His appeal for restraint came as political tensions escalated across the nation. Protests erupted, highlighting ongoing unrest and dissatisfaction with government actions.

A national security operation, 'Operation Devil Hunt 2,' was launched in response to fears of law and order deterioration. Political figures were allowed to obtain firearm licenses for self-protection, further emphasizing the uncertain and volatile climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025