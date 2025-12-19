Tragic Passing of Activist Sharif Hadi Sparks Nationwide Unrest

Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in the July Uprising and spokesperson for Inqilab Manch, has passed away after being shot by unidentified assailants last week. The activist succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Singapore.

Following his death, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus promised swift justice and declared a one-day state of mourning. His appeal for restraint came as political tensions escalated across the nation. Protests erupted, highlighting ongoing unrest and dissatisfaction with government actions.

A national security operation, 'Operation Devil Hunt 2,' was launched in response to fears of law and order deterioration. Political figures were allowed to obtain firearm licenses for self-protection, further emphasizing the uncertain and volatile climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)