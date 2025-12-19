Russian Strikes Disrupt Life in Odesa

A deadly Russian drone attack on Odesa's outskirts has claimed the life of a woman traveling by car, while injuring her three children. The incident was part of a series of strikes severely damaging the region's energy infrastructure, causing prolonged power outages.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper appealed on Telegram to residents experiencing extended power cuts to exercise patience and cease roadblock protests. Kiper assured the public that crews are working tirelessly to restore electricity throughout the region.

Adding to the region's disruption, Ukrainian border authorities reported that Russian attacks had interrupted transportation along the route connecting Odesa to the Danube's Reni port, also impacting border traffic to Moldova.

