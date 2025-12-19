Left Menu

Russian Strikes Disrupt Life in Odesa

A Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine killed a woman and injured her children. Odesa's governor urged residents facing extensive power outages to remain patient and stop protests. The attack also halted transport along a major route, affecting border crossings to Moldova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 01:02 IST
Russian Strikes Disrupt Life in Odesa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly Russian drone attack on Odesa's outskirts has claimed the life of a woman traveling by car, while injuring her three children. The incident was part of a series of strikes severely damaging the region's energy infrastructure, causing prolonged power outages.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper appealed on Telegram to residents experiencing extended power cuts to exercise patience and cease roadblock protests. Kiper assured the public that crews are working tirelessly to restore electricity throughout the region.

Adding to the region's disruption, Ukrainian border authorities reported that Russian attacks had interrupted transportation along the route connecting Odesa to the Danube's Reni port, also impacting border traffic to Moldova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025