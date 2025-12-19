PNB MetLife Unveils New DigiProtect Term Plan for Salaried Individuals

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited has rolled out the PNB MetLife DigiProtect Term Plan, engineered specifically for India's salaried individuals who continue to grapple with burgeoning financial responsibilities and an evident life protection gap.

This plan is a non-linked, non-participating, pure term insurance solution offered digitally through Policybazaar. With pioneering features like accelerated benefits for terminal illnesses, refundable premiums, and customizable payout options, the DigiProtect Term Plan aims to make life insurance more accessible and affordable.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Bansal, Managing Director & CEO, emphasized the critical need for such a plan in addressing the 91% life protection gap. The initiative marks a significant stride in diminishing the financial vulnerabilities of the middle class, particularly in less urbanized areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)