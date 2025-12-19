Left Menu

PNB MetLife Unveils New DigiProtect Term Plan for Salaried Individuals

PNB MetLife has introduced the DigiProtect Term Plan, designed for India's salaried individuals, offering a digital platform for easy access. The plan features comprehensive life cover, premium payment flexibility, and significant discounts. It addresses the insurance gap among the growing middle class, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited has rolled out the PNB MetLife DigiProtect Term Plan, engineered specifically for India's salaried individuals who continue to grapple with burgeoning financial responsibilities and an evident life protection gap.

This plan is a non-linked, non-participating, pure term insurance solution offered digitally through Policybazaar. With pioneering features like accelerated benefits for terminal illnesses, refundable premiums, and customizable payout options, the DigiProtect Term Plan aims to make life insurance more accessible and affordable.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Bansal, Managing Director & CEO, emphasized the critical need for such a plan in addressing the 91% life protection gap. The initiative marks a significant stride in diminishing the financial vulnerabilities of the middle class, particularly in less urbanized areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025