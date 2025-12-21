U.S. Targets Venezuelan Waters Amid Oil Blockade
The United States intercepted another vessel in international waters off Venezuela's coast, marking the second such action in a weekend. This operation follows President Trump's announcement of a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers moving in and out of Venezuela, signaling heightened maritime tensions in the region.
The United States has successfully intercepted another vessel in international waters off the coast of Venezuela, according to two U.S. officials. This marks the second operation of its kind over the weekend.
This action comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's recent announcement reinforcing a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers that are operating in and out of Venezuela's waters.
Details remain sparse as the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not disclose the vessel's identity or the specific location of the interception.
(With inputs from agencies.)
