Spiritual Education for a Self-reliant India: Sonowal’s Vision at Krishna Guru University Convocation

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, called on students to integrate spiritual education with modern learning to build a self-reliant India during the convocation at Krishna Guru Spiritual University, Assam. The event saw degrees conferred and cultural icon Jatin Goswami honored for his contributions.

Highlighting the youth's role in shaping India, Sonowal urged educational pursuits beyond technical competence, promoting ethical values and social responsibility. He shared personal insights from his spiritual teachings, attributing his public service drive to lessons from Param Guru Krishna Guru and commended institutions blending spirituality with academics.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya echoed the importance of spirituality for national reform, urging graduates to uphold values in their endeavors. The event, reflecting on India's rich educational heritage, stressed the necessity of character building for societal advancement and celebrated Jatin Goswami's inspiring legacy in classic dance.

