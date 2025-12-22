Left Menu

Spiritual Education for a Self-reliant India: Sonowal’s Vision at Krishna Guru University Convocation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the necessity of integrating spiritual education with modern learning to foster a value-driven and self-reliant India during his speech at Krishna Guru Spiritual University's first convocation in Assam. The event celebrated academic achievements and honored cultural contributors like Jatin Goswami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:13 IST
Spiritual Education for a Self-reliant India: Sonowal’s Vision at Krishna Guru University Convocation
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, called on students to integrate spiritual education with modern learning to build a self-reliant India during the convocation at Krishna Guru Spiritual University, Assam. The event saw degrees conferred and cultural icon Jatin Goswami honored for his contributions.

Highlighting the youth's role in shaping India, Sonowal urged educational pursuits beyond technical competence, promoting ethical values and social responsibility. He shared personal insights from his spiritual teachings, attributing his public service drive to lessons from Param Guru Krishna Guru and commended institutions blending spirituality with academics.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya echoed the importance of spirituality for national reform, urging graduates to uphold values in their endeavors. The event, reflecting on India's rich educational heritage, stressed the necessity of character building for societal advancement and celebrated Jatin Goswami's inspiring legacy in classic dance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025