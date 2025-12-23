The Silent Crisis: Turkey's Sinkhole Surge Amidst Climate Change

In Turkey's heartland, a silent but alarming crisis unfolds as hundreds of sinkholes emerge, threatening agricultural lands. Experts attribute the surge to climate change, which has drastically reduced rainfall and groundwater levels across the region, leaving a lasting impact on the nation's farm output.

The fertile lands of Karapinar in Konya province are pockmarked with these perilous sinkholes, disrupting the cultivation of key crops like maize, wheat, and sugar beets. In recent years, the rate of sinkhole formation has drastically increased, now approaching 700, raising urgent concerns among farmers and scientists alike.

Geology Professor Fetullah Arik from Konya Technical University warns that climate change-induced droughts are accelerating the decline in groundwater levels, forcing farmers to resort to unlicensed wells, which exacerbate the issue. While no casualties have been reported yet, the unpredictability of sinkhole appearances continues to pose significant risks to the community.

