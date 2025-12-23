Ceigall India's Solar Leap: Secures Rs 550-Crore Project in Madhya Pradesh
Ceigall India has secured a Rs 550-crore solar project in Madhya Pradesh under the PM-KUSUM Yojana. The project involves setting up 130 MW solar power stations across two districts and includes design, procurement, and a 25-year operational phase. This achievement supports India's renewable energy goals.
On Tuesday, Ceigall India announced a significant advancement, securing a Rs 550-crore solar project in Madhya Pradesh as part of the PM-KUSUM Yojana.
The project, awarded by Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, encompasses establishing solar PV-based power stations with a 130 MW capacity under the scheme's C component.
The initiative involves comprehensive design, engineering, procurement, construction, and operational responsibilities over 18 months, followed by a long-term 25-year power purchase agreement. This achievement marks Ceigall India's contribution to meeting Madhya Pradesh's renewable energy objectives.
