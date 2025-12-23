NTA Introduces Facial Biometric Security for Exams from 2026

In a significant move toward fortified exam security, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to introduce facial biometric authentication and live photography across entrance examinations, with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains in January 2026 being the first to adopt this measure. The initiative focuses on minimizing malpractice by ensuring robust identity verification at different stages of exams, as per officials' statements.

The Education Ministry confirmed during a media briefing that this robust system will be rolled out at the start of 2026, specifically targeting the JEE Mains. Employing a facial recognition system during exams and capturing live photographs during application submission aims to mitigate the risks of impersonation and other security breaches.

The Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations have propelled this change, following widespread malpractice reports in previous NEET-UG exams. Beyond immediate restructuring, a long-term plan called "Digi-Exam" has been proposed, aiming to evolve the examination landscape using multi-level biometric verification across registration, centers, and admissions for better security.

