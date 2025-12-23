Left Menu

NTA Introduces Facial Biometric Security for Exams from 2026

The National Testing Agency will enhance examination security by incorporating facial biometric authentication and live photography in entrance exams, starting with JEE (Mains) in 2026. This initiative aims to curb malpractices and impersonation by verifying candidates' identities at multiple stages, following recommendations from the Radhakrishnan Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:09 IST
NTA Introduces Facial Biometric Security for Exams from 2026
Representative Image (Photo/NTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward fortified exam security, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to introduce facial biometric authentication and live photography across entrance examinations, with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains in January 2026 being the first to adopt this measure. The initiative focuses on minimizing malpractice by ensuring robust identity verification at different stages of exams, as per officials' statements.

The Education Ministry confirmed during a media briefing that this robust system will be rolled out at the start of 2026, specifically targeting the JEE Mains. Employing a facial recognition system during exams and capturing live photographs during application submission aims to mitigate the risks of impersonation and other security breaches.

The Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations have propelled this change, following widespread malpractice reports in previous NEET-UG exams. Beyond immediate restructuring, a long-term plan called "Digi-Exam" has been proposed, aiming to evolve the examination landscape using multi-level biometric verification across registration, centers, and admissions for better security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025