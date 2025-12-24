Delhi Government Launches Major Anti-Pollution Initiatives Amid Toxic Smog

In a bid to tackle worsening air quality, Delhi is planning significant anti-pollution measures as toxic smog envelops the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) hit an alarming 373, categorized as 'very poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Key areas such as Ghazipur and Indira Gandhi International Airport reported similar poor air statistics. Meanwhile, visuals from ITO and Anand Vihar indicate severe smog, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management to enact measures under GRAP Stage-IV. Despite the smog, Republic Day parade rehearsals at India Gate continue, with the AQI at 354, still in the 'very poor' range.

To combat environmental degradation, the Delhi Cabinet has approved Rs. 100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies and plans for an E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan. Minister for Environment, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced these projects, promising substantial reductions in pollution sources and a healthier urban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)