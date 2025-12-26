Chhattisgarh: Bastar IG reaffirms commitment to ending Naxalism by March 2026

Bastar Inspector General (IG) P Sundarraj has reiterated the commitment to end Naxalism in the country by March 2026, saying that effective action is continuously being taken as per the central and state governments' orders. These remarks came after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Odisha, claiming the life of Ganesh Uikey, a central committee member.

P Sundarraj said that the ten Naxal cadres of high-priority have been neutralised in the operation until now, underlining that the Naxals left have only one option left, which is to quit the life of violence and join the mainstream. "Today, an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in Odisha. The dead body of Ganesh Uikey, a central committee member, was recovered... Effective action is continuously being taken as per the central and state governments' orders to bring an end to Naxalism by March 2026. Ten of the top-most Naxal cadres have been neutralised in operations so far... The top leadership of the Naxal organisation has nearly been wiped out. The remaining ones have only one option: to give up violence and join the mainstream..." he said.

Earlier, on Thursday, Odisha's Director General of Police (DGP), Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, confirmed that the Union Home Minister has set a deadline of March 2026 for all security forces to eradicate Naxalism. DGP Khurania expressed the Odisha police's full commitment to this mission, emphasising recent successes in ongoing operations against Naxal groups in the state.

"The Union Home Minister has given a deadline of March 2026 to all security forces to bring Naxalism to an end. Odisha police is dedicated to working towards that. Over the last 3-4 days, Odisha police have achieved great success," Khurania said. The official said that on December 22, 22 Naxals surrendered in the Malkangiri district, surrendering their weapons in a major success for the Odisha police.

"On 22 December, 22 Naxals surrendered in the Malkangiri district, along with their weapons. On 24 December, in Kandmal, there was an exchange of fire between SOG and Naxals, in which two Naxals were neutralised. Large quantities of ammunition were recovered. This morning, in a big operation at the border of Kandmal and Ganjam, there was an exchange of fire at multiple places in which 4 Naxals have been neutralised," the DGP said. (ANI)

