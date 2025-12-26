Left Menu

Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stones for Rs 250-Crore Projects on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone for Rs 250-crore development projects at Rairakhol on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:40 IST
Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stones for Rs 250-Crore Projects on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone for Rs 250-crore development projects at Rairakhol (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stones for Rs 250-crore development projects at Rairakhol, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary on Thursday. Speaking at the occasion, the Education minister said, "We celebrated Shushasan Diwas on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Projects worth around Rs 250 crore were unveiled here today."

The Union Minister also inaugurated Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in Sambalpur. Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new Training and Briefing Centre for the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chandaka that can train 400 jawans at a time.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated a modern Counter Terrorism Training Centre there. According to an official release, CM Majhi also inaugurated 16 police stations, 70 quarters, office buildings, barracks, armoury, administrative buildings, etc., projects in 16 districts.

Stating that violence has no place in a democracy and that the government is committed to cracking down on organisations and individuals involved in violence with utmost severity, the Chief Minister called on the Maoists to surrender, join the mainstream of society, and become the charioteers of development. CM Majhi said that the SOG's contribution to suppressing the Maoist problem in the state, which has persisted for more than three decades, is unique, and that the government has met the Central Government's deadline to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 2026.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced the risk allowance for personnel of the SOG and other related anti-Naxal agencies, stating that from this December, officers of the Special Operation Group (SOG) directly engaged in the anti-Naxal campaign will receive a maximum monthly allowance of Rs. 25,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025