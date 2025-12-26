"Have to face consequences": Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva on FIR against Saurabh Bhardwaj, 3 AAP leaders for hurting religious sentiments

Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva, reacting to the registration of an FIR against Saurabh Bhardwaj and three AAP leaders for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a political skit on Delhi pollution in Connaught Place, said that anyone who mocks religious symbols or attempts to incite religious hatred will have to face consequences. The Delhi BJP President further emphasised that everyone must adhere to a certain level of decorum in politics.

"If you mock the symbols of any religion or try to incite religious hatred, you will have to face the consequences. Politics is a field where everyone involved must adhere to a certain level of decorum... The Delhi Police have registered an FIR, and the law will take its course...," Sachdeva told reporters. Earlier, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, and Adil Ahmed Khan on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

According to the complaint, the AAP leader posted videos on their official social media accounts that featured a political skit about Delhi pollution. In the video, individuals dressed as Santa Claus were allegedly portrayed in a derogatory and mocking manner, as the religious icons were shown "fainting" and "collapsing" after hearing about Delhi's AQI and were used merely as props for political messaging. Earlier, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed concern over Delhi's severe pollution. He further acknowledged that the transport sector accounts for nearly 40 per cent of emissions.

Speaking at the book launch-'My Idea of Nation First - Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism' written by Uday Mahurkar, on Tuesday, Gadkari said that he develops infections after living in the national capital for just two days due to polluted air. "If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports. I stay in Delhi for just two days and ends up getting infections. Why is Delhi suffering so much from pollution?" he said."I am the Transport Minister, and 40% of the pollution is caused by us," Gadkari acknowledged.

The Transport Minister further questioned the logic of spending Rs 22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuel imports, calling for greater self-reliance in alternative and biofuels. "We are spending Rs 22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country. Can't we become self-reliant in alternative fuels and biofuels?" Nitin Gadkari asked.

The national capital, Delhi, witnessed a significant deterioration in its air quality on Friday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 305 at around 8 am. This morning, a thick layer of smog blanketed parts of the city, keeping overall air quality poor. (ANI)

