Ukraine's Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid escalating tensions, Russia launched missiles and drones targeting Kyiv and other regions in Ukraine on Saturday, heightening the stakes before a significant diplomatic engagement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine is set to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida to forge a resolution for the longstanding conflict. Discussions will focus heavily on territory distribution post-ceasefire, considering the war, initiated by Russian forces in February 2022, marks Europe's most severe conflict since World War II.

Ukraine's air defense systems were activated as explosions reverberated through the capital. The military confirmed missile deployments, though no immediate damage was reported. Talks aim for a workable peace plan, addressing tactical holdovers like control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and potential economic zone provisions in Donetsk.

(With inputs from agencies.)