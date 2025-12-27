India's Railways Set for Major Expansion to Meet Surging Travel Demand

With rapid travel demand growth, India's railway system is on the brink of a significant upgrade aimed at doubling city train capacity by 2030. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans to enhance coaching terminals, addressing both passenger needs and congestion.

The project's focus includes augmenting current terminals with extra platforms, and necessary infrastructure, while identifying locations for new terminals in urban areas. Efforts will also bolster sectional capacity through signaling upgrades and multitracking, affecting major transit points and stations such as Pune, Hadapsar, Khadki, and Alandi.

Suburban and non-suburban traffic needs will inform the improvement strategy across 48 major cities. A phased plan, under categories immediate, short-term, and long-term, will guide the upgrades to ensure progressive capacity increases, laying out specific timelines and outcomes for each zone and division.