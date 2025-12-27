Delhi's Green Mission: Workshop Trains Officials on Tree Management

The Department of Forests & Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi, hosted a pivotal training workshop on Friday, focusing on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994. The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was led by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Secretary of Environment & Forests.

According to a departmental press release, the workshop aimed to sensitize 18 government departments and land-owning agencies about the newly implemented SOPs for tree care. Secretary Bidhuri underscored the workshop's significance in light of the Lieutenant Governor's call for improved awareness among officials tasked with tree maintenance.

Attendees, including senior officers and horticulture heads, explored SOPs for tree pruning and removal, and learned about the DPTA's legal and procedural frameworks through detailed presentations and live demonstrations on the Department's online portal. The interactive session concluded with a feedback review to enhance the portal's effectiveness.