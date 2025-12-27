Left Menu

Delhi's Green Mission: Workshop Trains Officials on Tree Management

The Delhi Government conducted a workshop to train officials on new Standard Operating Procedures under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act. The event, emphasizing effective tree management and public safety, featured presentations, demonstrations, and discussions, aiming to enhance interdepartmental coordination and compliance with the Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:32 IST
Delhi's Green Mission: Workshop Trains Officials on Tree Management
The Department of Forests and Wildlife team vehicle (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Forests & Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi, hosted a pivotal training workshop on Friday, focusing on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994. The event, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was led by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Secretary of Environment & Forests.

According to a departmental press release, the workshop aimed to sensitize 18 government departments and land-owning agencies about the newly implemented SOPs for tree care. Secretary Bidhuri underscored the workshop's significance in light of the Lieutenant Governor's call for improved awareness among officials tasked with tree maintenance.

Attendees, including senior officers and horticulture heads, explored SOPs for tree pruning and removal, and learned about the DPTA's legal and procedural frameworks through detailed presentations and live demonstrations on the Department's online portal. The interactive session concluded with a feedback review to enhance the portal's effectiveness.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Escalating Conflict

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Zelenskiy's Crucial Peace Meeting Amid Esca...

 Global
2
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

Delhi Police Amp Up Security for a Safe New Year Celebration

 India
3
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India
4
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025