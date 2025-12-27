Left Menu

Operation Aaghat 3.0: Delhi Police Cracks Down on Crime with Mass Arrests

Delhi Police's South-East District launched 'Operation Aaghat 3.0', arresting 285 individuals under various legal acts. During the operation, 504 persons underwent preventive measures, and significant seizures included 21 homemade pistols, drugs, cash, and vehicles. Meanwhile, a shootout in Narela led to the capture of two criminals, signaling a comprehensive crime crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:34 IST
Over 1,300 rounded up, 285 arrested in South-East Delhi(Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on crime, Delhi Police's South-East District executed 'Operation Aaghat 3.0', arresting 285 individuals under the Excise Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and Gambling Act. The operation saw 504 people detained under preventive measures and the arrest of 116 individuals deemed habitual offenders.

The police seized an impressive array of illegal items, including 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg of ganja, and ₹2,30,990 in cash. Additionally, authorities recovered 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler, demonstrating significant traction against crime in the area.

In a related incident in the Narela area, a brief shootout with two wanted suspects, Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, resulted in their capture. The accused, reportedly involved in multiple criminal cases, were injured during the exchange and have since been hospitalized. Police recovered firearms and other items from the scene, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

