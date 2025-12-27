Operation Aaghat 3.0: Delhi Police Cracks Down on Crime with Mass Arrests

In a significant crackdown on crime, Delhi Police's South-East District executed 'Operation Aaghat 3.0', arresting 285 individuals under the Excise Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and Gambling Act. The operation saw 504 people detained under preventive measures and the arrest of 116 individuals deemed habitual offenders.

The police seized an impressive array of illegal items, including 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg of ganja, and ₹2,30,990 in cash. Additionally, authorities recovered 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler, demonstrating significant traction against crime in the area.

In a related incident in the Narela area, a brief shootout with two wanted suspects, Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, resulted in their capture. The accused, reportedly involved in multiple criminal cases, were injured during the exchange and have since been hospitalized. Police recovered firearms and other items from the scene, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)