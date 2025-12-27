Left Menu

CEC Kumar Strengthens Electoral Foundations in Odisha

CEC Gyanesh Kumar emphasizes the crucial role of booth-level officers during his visit to Odisha. The trip highlights the Election Commission's dedication to enhancing election management, focusing on preparedness and efficiency ahead of state polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:37 IST
CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to fortify India's electoral framework, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar commenced a significant visit to Odisha, emphasizing the indispensable role of booth-level officers (BLOs) in the electoral process. Kumar's visit combines engagement with local election officials and immersion in Odisha's rich cultural tapestry.

This trip underscores the Election Commission of India's commitment to refining last-mile election management, especially in anticipation of forthcoming state elections. Kumar's agenda includes interactions with election officials and BLOs to evaluate preparedness, address operations issues, and promote best practices in voter services and roll management.

The Election Commission also continues its groundwork for the 2026 Assembly elections. It recently released a draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu as part of this extensive preparation, underscoring a clear focus on efficiency and accuracy in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

