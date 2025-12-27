Double Delight: Vaikunta Ekadasi Festival Unfolds in Srirangam

With jubilant spirits, devotees gathered on Saturday to partake in the eighth day of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, unfolding at the renowned Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. The festival is a cornerstone of Hindu worship, honoring Lord Vishnu with deep reverence.

The grand festivities, marked by vibrant processions and fervent prayers, saw thousands of devotees flock to Srirangam, known as Bhooloka Vaikuntam or Heaven on Earth. The 20-day celebration includes Pagal Pathu and Raa Pathu rituals, with the deity Namperumal making his sacred journey from the sanctum at dawn.

Anticipation builds as the highlight, the opening of the Sorga Vaasal, is set for December 30, 2025. This year, uniquely, sees two such openings, with the first having occurred on January 10. The festival culminates on January 9, 2026, wrapping up with Nammalvar's Moksham, encapsulating an era of divine communion.

(With inputs from agencies.)