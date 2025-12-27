Left Menu

Double Delight: Vaikunta Ekadasi Festival Unfolds in Srirangam

Devotees flocked to Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. Known for its religious significance, the festival features the opening of the Sorga Vaasal and a rare occurrence of two Ekadasi celebrations in one year. Thousands participate in rituals and prayers seeking Lord Vishnu's blessings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:39 IST
Visuals from the 8th day of the Pagal Pathu celebrations of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With jubilant spirits, devotees gathered on Saturday to partake in the eighth day of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, unfolding at the renowned Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. The festival is a cornerstone of Hindu worship, honoring Lord Vishnu with deep reverence.

The grand festivities, marked by vibrant processions and fervent prayers, saw thousands of devotees flock to Srirangam, known as Bhooloka Vaikuntam or Heaven on Earth. The 20-day celebration includes Pagal Pathu and Raa Pathu rituals, with the deity Namperumal making his sacred journey from the sanctum at dawn.

Anticipation builds as the highlight, the opening of the Sorga Vaasal, is set for December 30, 2025. This year, uniquely, sees two such openings, with the first having occurred on January 10. The festival culminates on January 9, 2026, wrapping up with Nammalvar's Moksham, encapsulating an era of divine communion.

