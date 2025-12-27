Punjab's Bold Moves: Honoring Heritage, Child Welfare, and Drug Control

In a significant move, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora advocated for renaming Veer Bal Diwas to Sahibzadon's Sacrifice Day. The change is proposed as a more genuine tribute to the young martyrs of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, emphasizing the deep respect for Sikh and Punjabi sentiments. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's parliamentary members have already expressed concerns about the current nomenclature.

The Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also underscores its commitment to child welfare. Highlighting this priority, Rs 314 crore has been disbursed to support nearly 2.37 lakh orphaned and dependent children in Punjab. The Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister, Baljit Kaur, emphasized the administration's dedication to providing a safe and promising future for children.

Concurrently, the Punjab Police marked a milestone with its 'War Against Drugs' campaign reaching 300 days. On day 300, operations covered 327 locations leading to 63 FIRs and 84 arrests, seizing 2.8 kilograms of heroin. The comprehensive anti-drug strategy focuses on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention. Additionally, Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar announced substantial investments in jail reforms, including advanced security measures and rehabilitation initiatives.