Shanghai Stocks Rise as Yuan Strengthens Amid Government Optimism

Shanghai's stock market extended its longest winning streak in over a year, thanks to a stronger yuan and government commitments to stimulate domestic consumption. While the Shanghai Composite index saw modest gains, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell, reflecting challenges from weak domestic demand. Analysts remain optimistic amid favorable policy signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:24 IST
In a remarkable display of resilience, Shanghai's stock market continued its upward trajectory on Monday, notching its longest winning streak in more than a year. The boost was driven by a robust yuan and renewed pledges from the government to revitalize domestic consumption.

The Shanghai Composite index managed a slight 0.04% rise, closing at 3,965.28, marking its ninth consecutive session of gains. This streak is the longest since September 2024's ten-day climb. However, the blue-chip CSI300 index wasn't as fortunate, reversing earlier gains to end the day 0.4% lower, breaking a consecutive six-day growth period.

The upbeat market sentiment comes as China's finance ministry promises a more assertive fiscal strategy poised to enhance domestic consumption and technological advancement. Meanwhile, sectors like defense and energy showed robust performance, while the new energy vehicle sector faced headwinds.

