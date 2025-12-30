Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

The year 2025 witnessed a dynamic shift in the global energy landscape, marked by progress and impediments in the transition to cleaner energy sources. Despite the U.S. scrapping essential clean energy policies and experiencing a comeback of coal-fired power, several positive developments unfolded around the world.

China reinforced its leading position in clean energy generation, with a remarkable increase in solar, wind, and bioenergy capacity. The nation also emerged as a major exporter of clean technology, highlighting its influential role in the global energy transition.

Meanwhile, the U.S. faced challenges with the discontinuation of renewables support, yet still set records in battery storage capacity. Countries across the globe, including developing nations, enhanced solar power generation, showcasing a universal commitment to reducing emissions despite varying challenges.