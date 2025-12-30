Left Menu

CBSE Revokes Jaipur School Affiliation Over Student Safety Lapses

CBSE has withdrawn the senior secondary affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur following the suicide of a Class IV student. The decision cites the school's failure in providing adequate safety measures. The school faces restrictions on admissions and student promotions while authorities investigate the circumstances of the student's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:59 IST
CBSE Revokes Jaipur School Affiliation Over Student Safety Lapses
CBSE (Photo/ CBSE Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken decisive action, withdrawing the senior secondary affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur. This follows the tragic incident of a Class IV student's suicide, raising significant concerns about the school's student safety protocols.

According to an order obtained by ANI, the CBSE cited a 'complete failure' in the school's counselling and redressal systems, deeming it unfit for retaining its affiliation status. The order emphasized that student safety and mental well-being were critically compromised.

Following an investigation by a Fact-Finding Committee, which highlighted severe safety lapses, CBSE has ordered the relocation of Class IX and XI students by March 2025. Meanwhile, discussions about the future of Classes 1 to 8 are ongoing, awaiting further decisions by state education authorities.

TRENDING

1
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
2
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
3
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
4
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025