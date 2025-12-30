CBSE Revokes Jaipur School Affiliation Over Student Safety Lapses

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken decisive action, withdrawing the senior secondary affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur. This follows the tragic incident of a Class IV student's suicide, raising significant concerns about the school's student safety protocols.

According to an order obtained by ANI, the CBSE cited a 'complete failure' in the school's counselling and redressal systems, deeming it unfit for retaining its affiliation status. The order emphasized that student safety and mental well-being were critically compromised.

Following an investigation by a Fact-Finding Committee, which highlighted severe safety lapses, CBSE has ordered the relocation of Class IX and XI students by March 2025. Meanwhile, discussions about the future of Classes 1 to 8 are ongoing, awaiting further decisions by state education authorities.