Metro Railline Collapse: Bail Plea Denied Amid Safety Lapses

Mumbai police have opposed the anticipatory bail plea of two Milan Road Buildtech executives following the collapse of a metro rail line parapet in Mulund. The collapse resulted in one death and three injuries. Police argue the executives were responsible for site safety measures and are evading investigation.

Mumbai's law enforcement has firmly opposed the bail plea of two senior executives from Milan Road Buildtech LLP. The executives, Alpesh Patel and Ganesh Gholap, have been linked to the devastating collapse of a parapet segment from an under-construction metro rail line on February 14. The incident tragically claimed one life and left three more individuals seriously injured.

The collapsed structure, part of the city's Line 4, fell onto moving traffic, prompting police to file charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other accusations. Despite their claims of being falsely implicated, the police assert that Patel and Gholap failed in their duty to ensure necessary safety precautions at the site.

Officers have emphasized the gravity of the case, citing significant public unrest and potential law and order challenges stemming from the incident. With critical proceedings scheduled for February 25, the police maintain that led investigations must continue unhindered, given the executives' alleged evasion of the necessary legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

