Dense Fog Disrupts Flights at Delhi Airport; Travel Advisory Issued

Dense fog at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport led to flight cancellations and delays. Around 78 arrivals and 70 departures were cancelled, with two flights diverted. Airlines like IndiGo issued advisories, warning of ongoing disruptions into the afternoon. Visibility improvements have begun, but CAT III protocols are still in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:21 IST
Dense Fog of IGI Airport (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Dense fog enveloped Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport early Wednesday, causing major disruptions in flight operations. Approximately 78 arrivals and 70 departure flights were canceled as visibility plummeted, forcing two Delhi-bound flights to divert to other cities.

Airline IndiGo quickly issued a travel advisory warning of potential delays into the afternoon hours due to reduced visibility not just in Delhi but across several northern Indian airports. IndiGo assured passengers that flight movements are being managed to ensure safety and comfort, with teams on the ground ready to assist.

Despite initial cancellations, the airport advised that conditions were improving with normal operations resuming. Passengers were urged to check with their airlines for the latest updates on their flights. Ground teams remained active across terminals, offering support to travelers amid ongoing CAT III operational protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

