Delhi Police Busts Major Interstate Drug Syndicate

In a significant operation, Delhi Police have dismantled a major interstate drug trafficking network, arresting two suspects and confiscating over 2 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 10 crore, officials reported.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Anshul Rana and Ganga Parshad alias Vicky, were detained in separate operations in Dwarka and Laxmi Nagar, respectively. During a raid in Dwarka, Rana was found in possession of 2.034 kg of heroin near a local school, where police had laid an effective trap based on intelligence inputs.

Further investigation revealed Rana acquired the narcotics from Parshad, who sourced them from Bareilly. The extensive network reportedly operated across Delhi-NCR, indicating a wide-reaching supply chain. Authorities also seized a scooter and six mobile phones that were used in the syndicate's activities. Efforts to uncover additional members are underway.

