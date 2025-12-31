Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Major Interstate Drug Syndicate

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals connected to an interstate drug trafficking network, seizing over 2 kg of heroin valued above Rs 10 crore. The accused, Anshul Rana and Ganga Parshad alias Vicky, were caught in Delhi following coordinated operations, disrupting a major supply chain within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:45 IST
Delhi Police Busts Major Interstate Drug Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Delhi Police have dismantled a major interstate drug trafficking network, arresting two suspects and confiscating over 2 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 10 crore, officials reported.

The apprehended suspects, identified as Anshul Rana and Ganga Parshad alias Vicky, were detained in separate operations in Dwarka and Laxmi Nagar, respectively. During a raid in Dwarka, Rana was found in possession of 2.034 kg of heroin near a local school, where police had laid an effective trap based on intelligence inputs.

Further investigation revealed Rana acquired the narcotics from Parshad, who sourced them from Bareilly. The extensive network reportedly operated across Delhi-NCR, indicating a wide-reaching supply chain. Authorities also seized a scooter and six mobile phones that were used in the syndicate's activities. Efforts to uncover additional members are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 2025: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna.

One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 20...

 India
2
India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

 Sri Lanka
3
Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative for Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative fo...

 India
4
India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025