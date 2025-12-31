Left Menu

Traffic Advisory for Khatu Shyam Mandir Festivities

As Ekadashi and New Year celebrations approach at the Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Mandir, authorities warn of potential congestion in north Delhi's traffic. Devotees flocking to the temple may affect NH-44 and adjacent roads. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes to minimize delays.

The upcoming Ekadashi and New Year celebrations at the Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham Mandir prompt a traffic advisory from police, warning of potential congestion in north Delhi.

Officials anticipate slow movement around NH-44 and surrounding areas due to numerous devotees heading to the temple.

Authorities advise avoiding the NH-44 stretch from Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk, with possible diversions for commercial vehicles at several points.

To mitigate delays, commuters should consider alternate routes while adhering to traffic advisories and avoiding roadside parking near the temple.

