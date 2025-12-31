Left Menu

China's Proactive Economic Policies Propel Growth Amid Slowdown Concerns

China is expected to achieve its 5% growth target this year, with promises of more proactive policies in 2026 to stimulate economic growth. President Xi Jinping emphasized fiscal measures to boost incomes and investment, addressing concerns over economic slowdown and maintaining stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:47 IST
China's Proactive Economic Policies Propel Growth Amid Slowdown Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is poised to reach its economic growth target of around 5% this year, according to President Xi Jinping. During a New Year's gathering with top Communist Party officials, Xi highlighted the nation's extraordinary economic progress and set the stage for proactive policies next year to stimulate growth.

Although Xi did not outline specific policies, he reiterated recent government commitments to fiscal measures aimed at boosting incomes and supporting consumption and investment. Such steps are seen as crucial to addressing the slowdown gripping the world's second-largest economy in the latter half of the year.

In response to concerns over economic imbalances, Chinese leaders pledged a proactive fiscal policy in an economic meeting, aligning with Xi's message of resilience and vitality. In financial markets, China's Shanghai Composite Index concluded the year with notable gains, and further measures are slated for 2026 to sustain economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 2025: UP DGP Rajeev Krishna.

One policeman martyred, 138 injured in 2,739 encounters with criminals in 20...

 India
2
India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

India's Lifeline to Sri Lanka: Modi's 2025 Visit and Operation Sagar Bandhu

 Sri Lanka
3
Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative for Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

Empowering Innovation: FITT and HS Foundation's Groundbreaking Initiative fo...

 India
4
India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

India and EAEU to Advance Trade Talks Amid Diversification Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025