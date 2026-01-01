Struggling U.S. Farmers' Relief: A Controversial Lifeline?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture detailed how much row crop farmers will receive next year from a $12 billion aid program, as soybean growers argue the payments won't cover their losses amid low crop prices and trade conflicts.

The Farmer Bridge Assistance program aims to distribute $11 billion in one-time payments to farmers who planted one of the 19 eligible commodity crops. Despite a glut in grain markets, US farmers, notably soybean producers, were badly hit by China opting for South American suppliers.

While these payments help some farmers prepare for the next planting season, many argue it barely covers the loss, underscoring the struggles of soybean farmers who face insufficient support to remain viable. Other crops like rice and cotton receive higher compensation, as the industry calls for broader support.