Struggling U.S. Farmers' Relief: A Controversial Lifeline?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $12 billion aid program for row crop farmers to mitigate losses from low crop prices and trade disputes. However, soybean growers express dissatisfaction, citing insufficient payments. The program includes significant per-acre payments for various crops, but industry leaders argue it's inadequate to revive the ailing farm economy.

Updated: 01-01-2026 05:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 05:19 IST
The U.S. Department of Agriculture detailed how much row crop farmers will receive next year from a $12 billion aid program, as soybean growers argue the payments won't cover their losses amid low crop prices and trade conflicts.

The Farmer Bridge Assistance program aims to distribute $11 billion in one-time payments to farmers who planted one of the 19 eligible commodity crops. Despite a glut in grain markets, US farmers, notably soybean producers, were badly hit by China opting for South American suppliers.

While these payments help some farmers prepare for the next planting season, many argue it barely covers the loss, underscoring the struggles of soybean farmers who face insufficient support to remain viable. Other crops like rice and cotton receive higher compensation, as the industry calls for broader support.

