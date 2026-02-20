Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial India Tariffs Amidst Oil Trade Disputes

The US Supreme Court overturned Trump's tariffs on India, which were tied to its Russian oil purchases. Justice Kavanaugh dissented, citing trade benefits and foreign policy implications. The tariffs were originally part of strategic negotiations linked to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and broader international trade deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:00 IST
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial India Tariffs Amidst Oil Trade Disputes
The US Supreme Court has invalidated controversial tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on India for its Russian oil acquisitions. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in a dissenting opinion, highlighted the tariffs' role in global trade strategy, asserting their importance in opening foreign markets to American interests.

The tariffs, initially set at 25 percent, were reduced after India promised to halt Russian energy imports. This decision formed part of Trump's broader international economic and diplomatic maneuvers, including negotiations related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling determined that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not permit such duties. Despite the majority decision, the dissenting justices emphasized the historical significance of tariffs in foreign policy and trade negotiations.

