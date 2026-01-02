CRPF 84th Battalion Rings in 2026 with Open-Air Gym Amidst Rebuilt Premises

On the first day of 2026, the CRPF's 84th Battalion in Chanderkot marked the inauguration of an open-air gym, symbolizing a fresh start after last year's floods had wreaked havoc on the premises. Commandant Ranbir Singh highlighted this development as a testament to the rebuilding endeavors of the battalion personnel.

According to Commandant Singh, the gym aims to promote physical fitness and well-being among the CRPF personnel while fostering morale and health, even amidst challenging environmental conditions. The scenic Chenab River nearby enhances the location's appeal, providing a refreshing atmosphere for those utilizing the gym facilities.

Meanwhile, adding to the day's accomplishments, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operation Group successfully carried out a coordinated search in the Bhalara Forest. This operation, based on specific intelligence, resulted in the recovery of an SLR Rifle, two magazines, and 22 live rounds, showcasing the effective synergy between intelligence and operational execution.