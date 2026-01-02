Left Menu

CRPF 84th Battalion Rings in 2026 with Open-Air Gym Amidst Rebuilt Premises

The CRPF 84th Battalion inaugurated an open-air gym at its headquarters in Chanderkot to kick-off 2026 positively after overcoming flood devastations. The initiative symbolizes renewed energy and commitment to fitness and resilience. Simultaneously, the Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved success in a Bhalara Forest operation.

CRPF 84 Battalion Commandant Ranbir Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the first day of 2026, the CRPF's 84th Battalion in Chanderkot marked the inauguration of an open-air gym, symbolizing a fresh start after last year's floods had wreaked havoc on the premises. Commandant Ranbir Singh highlighted this development as a testament to the rebuilding endeavors of the battalion personnel.

According to Commandant Singh, the gym aims to promote physical fitness and well-being among the CRPF personnel while fostering morale and health, even amidst challenging environmental conditions. The scenic Chenab River nearby enhances the location's appeal, providing a refreshing atmosphere for those utilizing the gym facilities.

Meanwhile, adding to the day's accomplishments, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operation Group successfully carried out a coordinated search in the Bhalara Forest. This operation, based on specific intelligence, resulted in the recovery of an SLR Rifle, two magazines, and 22 live rounds, showcasing the effective synergy between intelligence and operational execution.

