Delhi Engulfed in Smog: Republic Day Rehearsals Persevere Amidst Poor Air Quality

On Friday, Delhi was enveloped in a heavy cloak of smog and dense fog, drastically cutting visibility in several areas of the national capital. Nevertheless, Republic Day rehearsals proceeded at India Gate despite the adverse conditions. At 7:15 am, drone footage from Sarai Kale Khan highlighted the morning's low visibility.

Ground visuals from locales such as AIIMS, Akshardham Temple, and other city regions displayed roads, buildings, and traffic blanketed by fog and smog. The cold wave compounded the situation, hindering routine morning activities in many neighborhoods. As the New Year unfolded, Delhi's air quality lingered in the 'very poor' range.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board revealed an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 348, nearing the 'severe' category. Various monitoring stations reported alarming pollution figures, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 348, R.K. Puram at 319, and Rohini at 315.

Despite the degrading air quality and reduced visibility, Republic Day rehearsals at India Gate persisted. A smog layer diminished visibility, yet security personnel and parade members pressed on with preparations. The India Meteorological Department recorded a temperature of approximately 11°C, with dense fog prevalent during the morning.

The IMD predicts that Delhi's maximum temperatures will remain below normal, while minimum temperatures will hover 2°C to 4°C above the norm. Weather conditions are expected to improve from Saturday, as per official forecasts.