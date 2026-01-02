Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

The Indian Army's Romeo Force, in concert with the Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch, has ramped up nocturnal search endeavors in the snow-laden Jhullas and Mangnar areas of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the adverse weather condition with freezing temperatures and challenging terrains, operations are underway at altitudes exceeding 13,000 feet.

Amid extreme cold and snowfall, Army personnel advance in coordinated maneuvers across snow-blanketed mountains as a protective measure along the border. Troops, geared with specialized winter equipment, are meticulously monitoring suspect areas, while counterterrorism operations also gain momentum in the Kishtwar and Doda districts. On December 31, 2025, forces were seen rooting out threats from Doda's frozen woods and hidden mountain caves before winter's full grip.

Defying the Chillai Kalan, the harshest winter period from December 21 to January 31, the Army and security forces have put into place an aggressive winter strategy. Temporary bases and surveillance stations are established within the snowy expanses to maintain a proactive stance against potential terrorist havens. These actions crucially aim to safeguard civilians in border regions and thwart any terror threats, while the Army remains vigilant against disruptions along the Line of Control (LoC).