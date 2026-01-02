Left Menu

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

The Indian Army's Romeo Force, in collaboration with SOG Poonch, has increased operations in the Poonch district amid heavy snowfall. Despite challenging conditions, operations aim to thwart terrorist concealment during Chillai Kalan by maintaining pressure on potential hideouts, ensuring regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 10:49 IST
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow
Army, SOG intensify night search operation in Poonch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Romeo Force, in concert with the Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch, has ramped up nocturnal search endeavors in the snow-laden Jhullas and Mangnar areas of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the adverse weather condition with freezing temperatures and challenging terrains, operations are underway at altitudes exceeding 13,000 feet.

Amid extreme cold and snowfall, Army personnel advance in coordinated maneuvers across snow-blanketed mountains as a protective measure along the border. Troops, geared with specialized winter equipment, are meticulously monitoring suspect areas, while counterterrorism operations also gain momentum in the Kishtwar and Doda districts. On December 31, 2025, forces were seen rooting out threats from Doda's frozen woods and hidden mountain caves before winter's full grip.

Defying the Chillai Kalan, the harshest winter period from December 21 to January 31, the Army and security forces have put into place an aggressive winter strategy. Temporary bases and surveillance stations are established within the snowy expanses to maintain a proactive stance against potential terrorist havens. These actions crucially aim to safeguard civilians in border regions and thwart any terror threats, while the Army remains vigilant against disruptions along the Line of Control (LoC).

TRENDING

1
Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

Winter Warfare: Indian Army Intensifies Anti-Terror Ops Amidst Snow

 India
2
Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

Merger Mania: Sapphire Foods and Devyani Unite to Form QSR Powerhouse

 India
3
Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

Political Protest: Rajendra Sapte's March for Justice

 India
4
Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Manipur Unrest: Security Forces Neutralize Explosive Threats Amidst Ethnic T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026