KPI Green Energy Powers Ahead with Gujarat Hybrid Project

KPI Green Energy Limited has started generating and supplying power to the Gujarat state grid from its 92.15 MW hybrid power project, integrating wind and solar power. This project, awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, began operations ahead of its July 2026 deadline.

KPI Green Energy Limited announced on Friday that it has begun power generation and distribution to the state grid from its 92.15-megawatt hybrid power project in Gujarat.

This project was awarded to KPI Green Energy by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited through a competitive bidding process aimed at advancing hybrid renewable energy projects, according to a filing with the exchange.

The project has an aggregate contracted capacity of 92.15 MWp, combining 16.95 MW of wind power and 75.2 MWp of solar power. It has achieved grid synchronization and has begun feeding power into the grid well ahead of the planned July 2026 completion date.

