In a recent statement, the Spanish Foreign Ministry has stressed the urgent need for moderation and de-escalation in Venezuela. Spain has urged adherence to international law, reflecting its commitment to maintaining global peace and order.

Highlighting its neutral stance and diplomatic capabilities, Spain has offered to mediate in the ongoing political crisis. The call for dialogue aligns with Spain's broader strategy to encourage peaceful resolutions through negotiations.

The offer to act as a negotiator underscores Spain's proactive approach in facilitating peaceful outcomes in regions facing political unrest. Such diplomatic interventions are crucial in avoiding escalations that could lead to broader regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)