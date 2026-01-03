Left Menu

RSS Chief Calls for Unity Amid Diversity to Foster Social Harmony

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS leader, stressed the importance of social harmony and unity in diversity at a meeting in Bhopal. He emphasized dialogue and collective efforts to strengthen societal bonds, warning against attempts to create divisions. The meeting resolved to tackle local issues collectively without relying on government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:30 IST
In a striking address, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasized the critical importance of social harmony and unity amid diversity in Indian society. Speaking at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal, Bhagwat stressed that fostering dialogue and collective efforts are essential to strengthen the societal fabric.

Amid concerns about creating divisions among tribal and other communities, Bhagwat advocated for continuous engagement and mutual understanding. He underscored that strong groups must support weaker ones, stating that while laws are necessary, it is goodwill that truly sustains society. Unity amid diversity, he asserted, is India's core identity.

The meeting saw participation from various social groups across the Madhya Bharat region, where the importance of addressing local issues through collective efforts was highlighted. Emphasizing a self-reliant approach, representatives discussed education, healthcare, and cultural promotion initiatives while cautioning against religious conversions which, they warned, could impact future generations.

