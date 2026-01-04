From Paris to Assam: Perrine Legoullon's Sattriya Dance Journey

Perrine Legoullon, a French national, has become a passionate advocate for the Sattriya dance form of Assam, spending the last several years immersed in its tradition. Her journey from Paris signifies the widening global appeal of this unique classical Indian dance.

Originally introduced to Sattriya in Paris through a performance by maestro Adhyapak Bhabananda Borbayan, Perrine ventured to India in 2018 after completing her Master's degree. In Delhi, she trained under Adhyapika Meenakshi Medhi to deepen her understanding of Sattriya.

Describing Sattriya as both classical and ritualistic, she highlights its expansion beyond traditional Satras and observes a rising interest internationally. Though challenges like cultural and linguistic nuances persist, Perrine remains dedicated to promoting Sattriya, envisioning workshops and performances across Europe.

