Raipur Records 10% Drop in Crime Amid Intensified Policing

Raipur Police reported a 10% reduction in crime for 2025, attributing it to enhanced policing and diligent monitoring. Crime rates fell from 17,703 in 2024 to 15,896 in 2025. A notable rise in E-Challan penalties and public safety initiatives are credited for the improvement. Narcotics crackdowns and attention to minor violent incidents remain focal points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:02 IST
SSR Lal Umed Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an annual crime review, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umend Singh announced a 10% decrease in citywide crime, according to 2025 statistics. The figures reveal crimes dropped to 15,896 from the previous year's 17,703 incidents, a change attributed to strategic policing and enhanced monitoring efforts.

The department observed road accidents were more prevalent in rural areas, prompting tightened traffic enforcement and a 50% surge in E-Challan penalties. Singh emphasized the need for road safety awareness, especially for two-wheeler riders, as negligence in helmet use remains a leading cause of accidents.

Concerns were raised over the rise in violence stemming from trivial disputes. Raipur Police have flagged minor disagreements as the root of many violent confrontations. Efforts to curtail these impulsive crimes will be a focus moving forward alongside the crackdown on narcotics that has already seen 600 arrested and major syndicates dismantled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

