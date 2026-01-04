Raipur Records 10% Drop in Crime Amid Intensified Policing

In an annual crime review, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umend Singh announced a 10% decrease in citywide crime, according to 2025 statistics. The figures reveal crimes dropped to 15,896 from the previous year's 17,703 incidents, a change attributed to strategic policing and enhanced monitoring efforts.

The department observed road accidents were more prevalent in rural areas, prompting tightened traffic enforcement and a 50% surge in E-Challan penalties. Singh emphasized the need for road safety awareness, especially for two-wheeler riders, as negligence in helmet use remains a leading cause of accidents.

Concerns were raised over the rise in violence stemming from trivial disputes. Raipur Police have flagged minor disagreements as the root of many violent confrontations. Efforts to curtail these impulsive crimes will be a focus moving forward alongside the crackdown on narcotics that has already seen 600 arrested and major syndicates dismantled.

