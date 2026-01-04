Tragedy in Delhi: Two Unfortunate Deaths Spark Concerns

In New Delhi, a tragic incident unfolded as 50-year-old Parvinder Singh from Lajpat Nagar died by suicide after jumping from the Le Meridien hotel, law enforcement officials reported on Sunday. Singh had previously stayed at the hotel during Christmas and returned to the premises this afternoon before taking fatal action.

A forensic team has been deployed to the scene as authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Singh's death. The tragedy comes shortly after another heartbreaking event, where a 16-year-old student lost his life in Gujranwala Town, Delhi.

The teenager was reportedly with three friends at a local restaurant. They ventured to the top floor, where the boy climbed atop a plastic shed between two shops. The structure collapsed, leading to his fatal fall. Police confirmed that he was immediately taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Both incidents emphasize the need for heightened safety measures in public spaces.

