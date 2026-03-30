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Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Kashmiri Teenagers

Three teenage boys from the Kashmiri Pandit community drowned in the Tawi River near Jammu. While two bodies have been recovered, one boy is still missing. The tragedy unfolded as they were swept away by strong currents while playing near the river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:17 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Kashmiri Teenagers
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  • India

A tragic incident unfolded near Jammu as three teenage boys from the Kashmiri Pandit community drowned in the Tawi River, officials confirmed.

Bavish Koul, Sonam Dutt, and Aditya Pandit were swept away by the river's strong current while playing near the Nagrota Sainik School on Sunday evening.

Rescue teams, including police, NDRF, and SDRF, have recovered the bodies of Bavish and Aditya. The search for Sonam continues as efforts have been bolstered by specially trained Army divers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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